Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies another sack
Pierre-Paul had three solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
The veteran outside linebacker continues to see a heavy workload for Tampa Bay, as he played 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory. Pierre-Paul returned from the non-football injury list ahead of Week 8 and has 17 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in six games.
