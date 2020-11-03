Pierre-Paul (knee) registered seven tackles (five solo), including one sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The veteran pass rusher had promised to figuratively go after "the necks" of those on his former Giants squad Monday night, and true to his pledge, he put together an impressive performance. Pierre-Paul tied multiple teammates for the lead in tackles on the night while posting a sack for the third time in four games. The 31-year-old is now up to 6.5 sacks on the campaign, and his tackle tally Monday night vaulted him over his 2019 total of 27.