Pierre-Paul (knee) is practicing Friday and expected to suit up in Bronco on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pierre-Paul received a veteran day off at Thursday's practice, so it doesn't look as though he suffered any setbacks in recovery from his knee injury. The 31-year-old has notched a sack in back-to-back contests, and he'll look to keep that streak up against Jeff Driskel on Sunday.