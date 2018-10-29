Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Two sacks in loss
Pierre-Paul recorded three tackles (two solo), including two sacks in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
Pierre-Paul has sacks in six-straight games and eight on the year. He's on pace for his best season in a while and could even break his career-best sack mark (16.5) from 2011. Looking ahead to next week, Tampa Bay will take on Carolina.
