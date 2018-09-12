Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Wearing brace on knee

Pierre-Paul was spotted wearing a brace on his right knee Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

"My knee is banged up." Pierre-Paul said. The pass rusher is obviously nursing a knee injury, the severity of which is currently unknown. When asked if he would play against the Eagles on Sunday, Pierre-Paul responded "I don't know." If the 29-year-old is unable to practice in full as the week progresses, expect an update on his injury.

