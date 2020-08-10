Pierre-Paul (knee) will be ready to fully participate in padded practices when they begin later this month, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran pass rusher underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery in late June, and at that point, it was predicted he'd be ready for the start of training camp. While Pierre-Paul would have likely sat out early practices had camp begun under normal protocols, the delay in padded sessions this season due to the unique format necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic apparently will buy Pierre-Paul enough time to be a full participant from the jump.