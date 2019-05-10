Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Will not undergo surgery
Pierre-Paul (neck) will not undergo surgery, and the hope is that he cal play at some point this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was reported a couple days ago that Pierre-Paul would likely be out 5-to-6 months should he undergo surgery to address his fractured vertebrae, but with the veteran electing to avoid surgery for now, it appears he is going to attempt to give it a go at some point this season. It remains, unclear, however, what sort of recovery timetable he is facing, but more should come later in the offseason.
