Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Pierre-Paul (neck) will practice on his own during the Buccaneers' bye week next week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The team will not hold any bye-week practices after returning from their trip Week 6 trip to London, but the news Pierre-Paul will be doing some individual work is certainly encouraging. The veteran defensive end certainly looks to be trending toward a return at some point this season, and next week marks the first that Pierre-Paul's NFI designation allows him to return to any form of practice at the team facility.