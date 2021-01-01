Pierre-Paul (knee) does not have an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The veteran sat out practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to begin the week, but he will be able to play, as usual, in the regular-season finale. Tampa Bay has carefully maintained Pierre-Paul's practice regimen throughout the campaign, and it appears to have paid off as he has accumulated 9.5 sacks while playing in every contest this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited to start week•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not on final injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Held back in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sheds injury tag•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited again•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Missed practice Wednesday•