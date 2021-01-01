Pierre-Paul (knee) does not have an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The veteran sat out practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to begin the week, but he will be able to play, as usual, in the regular-season finale. Tampa Bay has carefully maintained Pierre-Paul's practice regimen throughout the campaign, and it appears to have paid off as he has accumulated 9.5 sacks while playing in every contest this season.