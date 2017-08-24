Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Makes strong case Wednesday
Elliott, battling Robert McClain for the nickel corner job, turned in a strong practice Wednesday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
Despite being victimized by rookie Chris Godwin for a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab in one-on-one drills, Elliott's day was largely a success. He actually had solid coverage on the acrobatic catch, and he also picked off Jameis Winston during team drills during the session. Elliott added a strip of receiver Shaq Hill in one-on-ones, ripping the ball loose just after the pass had arrived. The FSU product recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in six games last season and logged 38 total snaps (31 on defense, seven on special teams) in last Thursday's win over the Jaguars.
