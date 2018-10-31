Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Promoted to active roster
The Buccaneers promoted Elliot to their practice squad Tuesday.
Elliot appeared in six games for the Buccaneers this season before being waived on Oct. 23, totaling just one tackle. He'll likely provide much-needed depth to Tampa Bay's linebacker corps.
