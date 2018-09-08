Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Promoted to active roster
Elliott was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Saturday.
Elliott was promoted to the 53-man roster following the placement of De'Vante Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve. A 2016 undrafted free agent, Elliott has played 21 games with Tampa over the last two seasons, recording 13 tackles and one pass defended. Elliott should serve as a depth nickel corner and special-teams contribute this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Suits up for Wednesday's joint practice•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Re-signs with Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Registers five tackles in second season•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Makes strong case Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...