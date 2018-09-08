Elliott was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Saturday.

Elliott was promoted to the 53-man roster following the placement of De'Vante Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve. A 2016 undrafted free agent, Elliott has played 21 games with Tampa over the last two seasons, recording 13 tackles and one pass defended. Elliott should serve as a depth nickel corner and special-teams contribute this season.

