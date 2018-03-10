Elliott re-signed with the Buccaneers on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Elliott was set to become a restricted free agent if he and the Bucs were unable to reach a deal. The third-year cornerback played in 15 games for the team last season, but mainly in a special teams role. He will look to earn a more prominent role on defense during offseason camp.

