Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Re-signs with Buccaneers
Elliott re-signed with the Buccaneers on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Elliott was set to become a restricted free agent if he and the Bucs were unable to reach a deal. The third-year cornerback played in 15 games for the team last season, but mainly in a special teams role. He will look to earn a more prominent role on defense during offseason camp.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Registers five tackles in second season•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Makes strong case Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Standing out as nickel corner•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Promoted from practice squad Tuesday•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.