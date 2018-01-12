Elliott recorded five tackles over 15 games in 2017.

Elliott is more of a special-teams player, but injuries to the Buccaneers' secondary forced him into extensive action as a nickel corner during some games. However, when he did see playing time, he didn't come close to producing at a clip that could draw appeal in IDP circles. Now an exclusive-rights free agent at the end of the league year, Elliott isn't guaranteed to return to Tampa Bay in 2018.