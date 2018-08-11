Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Sidelined Saturday
Elliot did not practice Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's unclear how severe Elliot's injury is, so the defensive back should be considered day-to-day until Tampa Bay can provide an update. Elliot re-signed with the Buccaneers back in March after playing a special teams role for most of the 2017 season.
