Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Standing out as nickel corner
Elliott continued his strong start to camp by breaking up multiple passes in Thursday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The FSU product has been working as the No. 3 corner in the majority of practices thus far and has flashed in nearly every session. Thursday's may have been his most impressive, however, as Elliott recorded at least three passes defensed and often provided blanket coverage against Adam Humphries in team drills. The 24-year-old spent time on the practice squad last season and also logged six games with the Bucs, posting 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...