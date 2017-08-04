Elliott continued his strong start to camp by breaking up multiple passes in Thursday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The FSU product has been working as the No. 3 corner in the majority of practices thus far and has flashed in nearly every session. Thursday's may have been his most impressive, however, as Elliott recorded at least three passes defensed and often provided blanket coverage against Adam Humphries in team drills. The 24-year-old spent time on the practice squad last season and also logged six games with the Bucs, posting 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed.