Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Suits up for Wednesday's joint practice
Elliott (undisclosed) was seen in pads before Wednesday's joint practice versus the Titans, although his level of participation has not been confirmed, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Elliott had yet to practice following last Thursday's preseason opener, but it appears he participated in at least a limited fashion Wednesday. Buccaneers cornerbacks have taken some hits on the injury front recently, as in addition to Elliott's recent absences, Vernon Hargreaves (groin) and Carlton Davis (ankle) both remain sidelined.
