Mickens has re-signed with the Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Mickens, who Tampa Bay released on July 31, has re-joined the team and will now look to secure a roster spot as a depth wideout/returner. The 26-year-old didn't record a catch in his only regular-season appearance with the Bucs last season, but he did log some experience returning kicks/punts with the Jaguars in 2017 and 2018.