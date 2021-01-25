Mickens returned five kickoffs for 121 yards and ran back two punts for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Mickens once again toiled almost exclusively on special teams, logging just three snaps from scrimmage as the No. 5 receiver with Antonio Brown (knee) out of action. The speedy four-year pro averaged an impressive 24.2 yards per kickoff return Sunday, and given that special teams have played a prominent part in turning the tide of multiple Super Bowls past, Mickens certainly stands a chance of making an impact in the upcoming, potentially high-scoring title-game battle versus the Chiefs.