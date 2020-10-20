Mickens logged only three snaps from scrimmage without a target but returned four punts for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

One game after recording his first two catches, Mickens was primarily limited to his usual returner role. The third-year wideout was expected to see his offensive role essentially disappear with the return of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) to action, which his exactly what came to fruition.