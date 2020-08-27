Mickens could have an inside track to the Buccaneers' currently vacant returner jobs, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "We've got Mickens here," said special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. "I like Mickens because he has some gameday experience. I think again, going into this season, the more vets on the field the better. But, I like what I'm seeing with Mickens right now."

The 26-year-old wideout would undoubtedly have a difficult time cracking the active roster solely as a receiver, but his past experience returning both kicks and punts could certainly pave a path for surviving final cuts. Mickens compiled 169 kick-return yards and a touchdown while adding 346 yards on punt runbacks over the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Jaguars, particularly standing out in the latter category with an outstanding average of 8.9 yards per return. Mickens also does have six career receptions -- two which went for touchdowns -- on his resume, with all coming during his 2017 rookie campaign. Based on prior comments from the coaching staff, Mickens' primary competition for return duties could include 2020 draft picks Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Antoine Winfield, with the latter having recorded a return touchdown during his college days at the University of Minnesota.