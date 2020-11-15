Mickens said Sunday that he has not tested positive for COVID-19, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Mickens was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, presumably because he came into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The Washington product won't play Sunday, but his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective.
