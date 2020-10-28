Mickens did not see any targets on his three scrimmage snaps but returned four kickoffs for 98 yards in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Mickens has now seen action from scrimmage in five straight games, but four of those counts have been in the single digits and have resulted in just two receptions for 22 yards (Week 5). However, the fourth-year wideout continues to be a steady presence on returns, with Sunday's tally giving Mickens a career-best 164 kick-return yards on the campaign (23.4 yards per return).