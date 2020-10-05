Mickens was not targeted during his 11 snaps on offense but returned one kickoff for 24 yards and three punts for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The third-year wideout saw veteran running back Kenjon Barner vulture one kickoff return opportunity before exiting the game with a concussion, so it remains to be seen if coach Bruce Arians has designs on eventually transitioning Mickens to handling punt returns exclusively. Mickens is doing a good job in that capacity by averaging 6.0 yards on eight returns, ranking him fourth in the league among players with at least that many opportunities. With Barner's status for Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Bears firmly up in the air, however, it's certainly possible Mickens handles double duty on special teams in that contest.