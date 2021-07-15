Mickens could have an uphill battle to win a roster spot this summer, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The young veteran set a new career high with seven receptions last season, but the overwhelming amount of his contributions came on special teams, where he amassed 439 total return yards and logged 125 snaps overall. Mickens had some offseason off-field trouble in March in the form of a gun charge, and he then got some talented, younger competition for his return jobs, which are the 27-year-old's ticket to a roster spot, in the form of fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden the following month. Mickens did attend voluntary OTAs and even mentored Darden on the finer points of returns during that time, but the two will be locked into a head-to-head battle come training camp.