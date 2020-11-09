Mickens logged just one snap on offense without a target but returned two kickoffs for 46 yards and one punt for one yard in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

Mickens was coming off a 5-36 line on eight targets in a Week 8 win over the Giants, but Antonio Brown's debut Sunday night unsurprisingly pushed the speedster back down into the lowest portion of the wideout depth chart. The four-year pro is likely to continue logging time nearly exclusively on special teams moving forward, unless multiple injuries were to strike the receiver corps.