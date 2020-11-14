The Buccaneers have placed Mickens on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It is unclear if Mickens has tested positive for the illness or if he has just had close contact with someone who has. His absence for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers is not expected to make a difference in the team's offensive game plan.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Garners 47 total return yards•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Steps up in narrow win•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Compiles 98 yards on returns•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Busy on punt returns•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Sees action from scrimmage•