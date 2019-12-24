Play

Mickens was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mickens was with the Panthers for training camp but last saw NFL action with the Jaguars in 2018. He replaces Ishmael Hyman on the roster.

