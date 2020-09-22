Mickens returned one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He did not log any snaps from scrimmage.

Mickens produced the exact same stat line as a returner as he did in Week 1, and he once again went unused on offense, even with Chris Godwin (concussion) sidelined for Sunday's contest. Coach Bruce Arians opted to instead elevate second-year wideout Cyril Grayson to serve as the No. 4 receiver, preserving Mickens for his duties on special teams.