Mickens returned two kickoffs for 26 yards and ran back two punts for an additional 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

Mickens once again served as the Buccaneers' full-time returner in the win, but he remained nearly absent from the offense while logging just three snaps from scrimmage. Mickens' role is expected to remain the same in Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.