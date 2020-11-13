Mickens (not injury related) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 26-year-old was absent from Friday's practice for non-injury reasons, putting his status in doubt for Week 10. Even if available, Mickens is unlikely to play much of an offensive role with the rest of the receiving corps currently healthy.
