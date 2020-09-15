Mickens returned one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The 26-year-old also served as the No. 5 receiver in the Week 1 loss, although his primary function on the active roster was to serve as the punt returner and coverage units. While Mickens ultimately failed to make the stat sheet under any capacity, it's likely he continues to enjoy active status, at least early in the season, while rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson continues to get up to speed on the playbook.