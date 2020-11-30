The Buccaneers activated Mickens from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Mickens sat out the last two games while on the reserve list. The 26-year-old will return to action following the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye. He's been a useful return man this season, and it's unclear if the addition of Antonio Brown -- who returned punts in last week's loss to the Chiefs -- will impact Mickens' role on special teams.
