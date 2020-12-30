Mickens was promoted back onto Tampa Bay's 53-man roster Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Mickens had been demoted to the practice squad after the Buccaneers switched to Kenjon Barner as their primary return man for kickoffs and punts, but Barner was placed on IR due to a groin injury, creating the opening Mickens needed to get promoted from the practice squad. The receiver's role on offense will likely remain nearly nonexistent, as was the case earlier in the season.
