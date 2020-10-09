Mickens brought in both his targets for 22 yards, returned one kickoff for 25 yards and ran back two punts for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The fourth-year wideout/return man saw his first two targets of the season, as he enjoyed a bigger role than usual with Chris Godwin (concussion) and Justin Watson (chest) both sitting out the contest. Mickens also continued to do a solid job in the return game, and he projects to continue to run back both punts and kicks for the foreseeable future with Kenjon Barner (suspension) out for the next four games. Mickens' expanded opportunity on offense isn't expected to be lasting, however, as Godwin and Watson could both be back for a Week 6 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.