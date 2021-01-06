Mickens returned two kickoffs for 51 yards and netted no gain on one punt return in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Mickens was back on the active roster for the first time since Week 9, and he ultimately logged three offensive snaps alongside his 15 plays on special teams. The 26-year-old finished his fourth pro season with a career-high seven receptions for 58 yards and added 439 yards on returns, all across 10 games. Mickens projects to continue serving as the Buccaneers' return man in Saturday night's wild-card matchup against Washington with Kenjon Barner (groin) on injured reserve.