Mickens brought in five of eight targets for 36 yards and returned three kickoffs for 79 yards in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Mickens surprisingly logged 44 snaps from scrimmage on the way to season bests in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The third-year receiver's boost in opportunity was the byproduct of Chris Godwin's (finger) absence, as well as the fact Antonio Brown (suspension) wasn't yet eligible to suit up. Despite having shared the team lead in receptions with Mike Evans and setting the pace in targets Monday night, Mickens will likely have a difficult time reprising Monday night's level of involvement moving forward with Brown eligible to play beginning Week 9 against the Saints and Godwin having what's been termed a "50-50 chance" to return for that contest as well.