Mickens returned three kickoffs for 75 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Mickens filled his usual role on special teams during the championship win while not logging any targets from scrimmage. The four-year veteran established a new career high this season with seven receptions, which netted a modest 58 yards. However, Mickens was largely an afterthought on offense for most of the season, unsurprising given the Buccaneers' wealth of talent at receiver. Mickens played the 2020 season on a one-year deal, and while he averaged a solid 24.3 yards per kickoff return and 6.2 yards per punt return, it remains to be seen if the Buccaneers will look to a younger, cheaper option for his role in 2021.