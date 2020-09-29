Mickens returned one kickoff for 17 yards and ran back three punts for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The fourth-year wideout was once again limited to return duties, even with Justin Watson (shoulder) missing the Week 4 contest. Mickens has yet to see a target come his way this season, and Sunday's return yardage was his first of the campaign. The 26-year-old figures to remain limited to his current role as long as multiple injuries don't strike the Buccaneers' receiving corps.