The Buccaneers signed Knox to a contract Wednesday.

Knox, who played with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017, attended training camp with the Buccaneers last season before being cut loose once the preseason concluded. His prior experience with the organization should help his case for sticking with the Buccaneers during the 2018 campaign, though Knox would likely be limited to a depth role at linebacker if he were to secure a roster spot.