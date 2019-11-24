Play

Hawkins (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 12 contest against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hawkins' absence will continue as he has yet to be active for a game this season. Donovan Smith will man left tackle as the team takes on the Falcons.

