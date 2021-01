Ledbetter (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.

After missing every day of practice this week, Ledbetter remains sidelined again due to a calf injury. With the fourth-year pro out, the Bucs' defense won't suffer too much as Devin White will now be able to rejoin the Bucs' for Sunday after being activated off the COVID-19 list.