Buccaneers' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Out for Week 17
Jan 2, 2021
Ledbetter (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ledbetter has played in two games this season, logging 30 snaps on defense and a sack. With Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the
Buccaneers' depth at inside linebacker will be even more important in Week 17. More News
