The Buccaneers signed Ledbetter from their practice squad on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Ledbetter has spent the entire season on Tampa Bay's practice squad, and now finally cracks the 53-man roster. The second-year defensive lineman played every game for the Lions in 2017, and recorded 14 tackles in that time. He'll serve a depth role with the Buccaneers going forward, and is likely to play most of his snaps on special teams.