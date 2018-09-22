Ledbetter was not promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Updating an earlier erroneous report, it is confirmed that Tampa will make no move to promote Ledbetter to the 53-man roster. The Buccaneers will instead likely elect to field a rotation of depth players at the left defensive tackle position against the Steelers on Sunday, with Beau Allen (foot) and Vita Vea (calf) both ruled out.