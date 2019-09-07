Ledbetter (ankle) cleared waivers and was placed on Tampa Bay's injured reserve Sunday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The team classified the injury as a high-ankle sprain. Ledbetter originally sustained the injury Aug. 14. The 25-year-old appeared in one game for the Buccaneers last season, seeing the field on 17 defensive snaps while logging one tackle.

