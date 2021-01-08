Ledbetter (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Washington.
Ledbetter wasn't even capable of submitting a limited practice session this week, making his inactivation more a matter of formality. He suited up Weeks 15 and 16 while fielding 30 combined defensive snaps, but he'll be unable to add depth at linebacker Saturday night. With Devin White confirmed unavailable for the game because of his presence on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ledbetter's absence could become more detrimental.