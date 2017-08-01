McNichols could see some extra opportunities during the first three weeks of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Jason Licht's recent comments that the Bucs are leaning toward a committee approach in the backfield in Martin's absence is good news for McNichols, who should therefore see a slight uptick in opportunity right from the jump in his first NFL season. The fifth-round pick is slated to have a fairly significant role in the offense during his rookie season under any circumstance, but his early-season workload would naturally have been a lesser one had Martin been available to start the campaign. The 21-year-old has drawn a number of comparisons to Martin, and his pass-catching acumen could potentially allow him to vulture some snaps from Charles Sims if he can prove adequate in protection.