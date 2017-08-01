Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Could see enhanced early-season opportunity
McNichols could see some extra opportunities during the first three weeks of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
General manager Jason Licht's recent comments that the Bucs are leaning toward a committee approach in the backfield in Martin's absence is good news for McNichols, who should therefore see a slight uptick in opportunity right from the jump in his first NFL season. The fifth-round pick is slated to have a fairly significant role in the offense during his rookie season under any circumstance, but his early-season workload would naturally have been a lesser one had Martin been available to start the campaign. The 21-year-old has drawn a number of comparisons to Martin, and his pass-catching acumen could potentially allow him to vulture some snaps from Charles Sims if he can prove adequate in protection.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Recovered from shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Signs contract Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Viewed as three-down back•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Well-versed in Bucs offensive system•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Draft freefall finally ends•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....