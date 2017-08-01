Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Could see extra opportunities early on
McNichols could see some extra opportunities during the first three weeks of the regular season while Doug Martin serves a suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
General manager Jason Licht's recent comments that the Bucs are leaning toward a committee approach while Martin is sidelined is good news for McNichols, who will still have to prove himself in training camp that he's ready to take on some responsibilities in the run game right away. The 21-year-old rookie has drawn a number of comparisons to Martin, and his pass-catching acumen could potentially allow him to vulture some snaps from Charles Sims if he can prove adequate in protection.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Recovered from shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Signs contract Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Viewed as three-down back•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Well-versed in Bucs offensive system•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Draft freefall finally ends•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....