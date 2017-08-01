McNichols could see some extra opportunities during the first three weeks of the regular season while Doug Martin serves a suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Jason Licht's recent comments that the Bucs are leaning toward a committee approach while Martin is sidelined is good news for McNichols, who will still have to prove himself in training camp that he's ready to take on some responsibilities in the run game right away. The 21-year-old rookie has drawn a number of comparisons to Martin, and his pass-catching acumen could potentially allow him to vulture some snaps from Charles Sims if he can prove adequate in protection.