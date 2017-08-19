Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Paces Bucs' rushers in carries Thursday
McNichols rushed 11 times for 32 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
After getting only two carries in the preseason opener against the Bengals, the Bucs appeared intent on giving their promising fifth-round rookie plenty of run Thursday. McNichols' longest run was for only eight yards, but he saw all the backfield work during the entirety of the fourth quarter. The rookie should see another healthy dose of playing time a week from Saturday against the Browns in the Bucs' third preseason contest.
